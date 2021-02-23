President Arayik Harutyunyan introduces new national security chief

On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National Security Service (NSS) in Stepanakert to introduce the agency’s newly appointed director Ashot Hakobjanyan, and deputy director Ararat Melkumyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they also focused on Republic's internal and external challengesand outlined the assigned plan of actions.

The meeting was also attended by Vitaly Balasanyan, the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council.