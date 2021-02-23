More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed 500,000, said the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the latest data, as many as 28,174,133 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US and 500,071 people have died.

According to the White House press service, US President Joe Bien jointly with Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a moment of silence to mark the tragic milestone of COVID-19 deaths. They will light candles and later Biden will give a speech.