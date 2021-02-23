Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised combat capability of the Armed Forces, thanking all servicemen for the worthy performance of their military duty, Tass reports.

Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The president also expressed special gratitude to the veterans, calling them "a great generation, who have taught us, their descendants, how to win and not to give up." He also noted that thanks to Russia’s "never fading heroism" the traditions of patriotism are "so strong" in the country.

"The modern world requires constant vigilance and readiness to respond to the most difficult challenges, to act competently, decisively and effectively. Our Army and Navy know how to do this. We are proud of their combat capability, training, perfect possession of modern knowledge and the latest weapons," Putin said in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day on the Russia-24 TV channel. He thanked all servicemen and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces for the worthy performance of their military duty.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the MFA stated.

All news from section

Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik...

OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...

City of Verona expresses solidarity to people of Artsakh

The city council of the Italian city of Verona (Veneto Region) has unanimously expressed solidarity to...

Over 100 Congress members call on Biden administration to stand with Artsakh and Armenia

Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden...

Australian Government supports OSCE Minsk Group process, including self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...

Economy

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in Armeni, news.am reports, citing the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Society

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

All news from section

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...

Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which...

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...

Military

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

All news from section

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US
Irakli Garibashvili elected Georgian PM
Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says
Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM
Some roads are closed in Armenia
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

All news from section

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

All news from section

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US

All news from section

Irakli Garibashvili elected Georgian PM

Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

UN chief slams countries using Covid-19 pandemic as ‘pretext’ to crush dissent

Most Read

month

week

day

Search