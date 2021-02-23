Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised combat capability of the Armed Forces, thanking all servicemen for the worthy performance of their military duty, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The president also expressed special gratitude to the veterans, calling them "a great generation, who have taught us, their descendants, how to win and not to give up." He also noted that thanks to Russia’s "never fading heroism" the traditions of patriotism are "so strong" in the country.

"The modern world requires constant vigilance and readiness to respond to the most difficult challenges, to act competently, decisively and effectively. Our Army and Navy know how to do this. We are proud of their combat capability, training, perfect possession of modern knowledge and the latest weapons," Putin said in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day on the Russia-24 TV channel. He thanked all servicemen and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces for the worthy performance of their military duty.