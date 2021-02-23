Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the MFA stated.

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The FM’s speech runs as follows:

“Mme President,

Mme. High Commissioner,

Distinguished Members of the Human Rights Council,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to join previous speakers in congratulating Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan on her election as the President of the Human Rights Council, and to wish her success in this important endeavor.

The very fact that in the time of unprecedented humanitarian crises this body has continued its work and fulfilled its mandate, speaks about the centrality of human rights protection as one of the key deliverables of multilateralism.

Throughout its first year of fully-fledged membership in the Human Rights Council Armenia ensured targeted and constructive engagement reflecting our principled position on prevention of genocide and unwavering stance on fight against impunity for this heinous crime, worked on strengthening the mechanisms aiming to protect forcibly displaced population, religious and ethnic groups and their cultural heritage, as well as to combat hate speech and hate crimes.

It is particularly encouraging that the HRC biennial resolution on the Prevention of Genocide, which my country has an honor to initiate, enjoyed a wide cross-regional support and was adopted by consensus. The evolutionary development of this resolution derives from the most urgent need to address the number of pertinent challenges such as the need to effectively prevent and address grave human rights violations and serious breaches of international humanitarian law, patterned forms of discrimination, exclusion of protected groups based on their ethnic, racial, national or religious background, hate speech and incitement to violence, justification, biased accounts and denial of the past crimes.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought grave challenges. It shattered the very foundations of healthcare, economic and social protection systems.  Fully cognizant about extreme vulnerability of the people residing in the areas of armed conflicts, Armenia was among the first states that unconditionally supported Secretary General’s call for Global ceasefire in response to COVID-19.

Mme. President,

Unfortunately, Azerbaijan not only neglected the call by the Secretary General and consequent Security Council resolution 2532 but exploited and weaponized the global pandemic to launch a full-scale military aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The leadership of Azerbaijan did not make a secret that it aimed at erasing all traces of Armenians from Artsakh and with the direct involvement of Turkey and latter’s affiliated foreign terrorist fighters perpetrated mass atrocities against Armenians. Thus the horrors of the unpunished Genocide against Armenians of the last century reoccurred in another forms of mass atrocities in our region under the incitement and complicity of the same perpetrator.  

The use of force to suppress the right to self-determination is a strict violation of the UN Charter, which clearly states that all international disputes must be settled by peaceful means. 

It is even more deplorable that the mercenaries and foreign terrorist fighters were widely used in a violent attempt to suppress human rights of Armenians of Artsakh including their right to self-determination, something that was acknowledged by a variety of international actors including special procedures of this august body.

Throughout 44 days of the offensive in a flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law Azerbaijani army committed horrendous crimes and atrocities deliberately and systematically targeting civilian infrastructures, including schools, hospitals, maternity wards, markets, roads, communication systems and other facilities, as well as vandalizing and destroying the Armenian cultural and religious heritage on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, including churches, cross-stones and various monuments.
Being a significant component of the Armenian identity, the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Artsakh, was severely damaged after two air raids conducted by the Azerbaijani military. This deliberate attack on the historic symbol of the cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law and the continuation of a pattern of the destruction of Armenian cultural memory by Azerbaijan, aimed at the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh and the destruction of the Armenian cultural presence thereon. 

Mme President,

The execution of Armenian civilians in Hadrut region of Artsakh captured by the Azerbaijani military is one of the most egregious cases of the war against the people of Artsakh, which has already been defined by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as a possible war crime.

Unfortunately, aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh has shown that UN early warning mechanisms didn’t work, which means that we must continue our activity for their further improvement, including within the framework of the HRC review process.

The UN absence from Nagorno Karabakh has been one of the aggravating factors of the lack of international protection. Armenia is of strong conviction that the humanitarian access to Artsakh should not be subjugated to any political considerations and emphasizes the significance of the universal application and protection of human rights for all people irrespective of the status of the territory where they reside.  

One of the hallmarks of this was that Azerbaijan made extensive use of social media platforms to intimidate the Armenian population. With the endorsement of the high level leadership, the Azerbaijani officials and armed forces share videos on social media platforms, which constitute evidence of degrading, inhuman and cruel treatment of the Armenian POWs and civilian detainees, including their humiliation, physical abuse, mutilations, ISIS style beheadings.The perpetrators of the war crimes who publicly boast about decapitations of Armenians have been decorated with the high State awards, including national hero titles.

Against this background is highly disturbing the fact that Armenian POWs and hostages remain in Azerbaijani custody, now nearly four months after the signing of the Trilateral ceasefire statement on November 9, 2020. However, Azerbaijan has failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees and it continues to keep a number of them in captivity. 

The immediate return of the POWs and civilians, including women remains an extremely urgent issue and requires an instant solution.

Mme. President,

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to those countries and organizations that spared no effort both during and post-war period and provided humanitarian aid to Artsakh, as well as input their full diplomatic and political potential.

The plea for justice and peace for the people of Artsakh must be urgently addressed. The people who fought for their right to live, right to determine their future free of coercion and occupation at this very moment continue to face existential threat in the land of their ancestors.

Thank you”.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the MFA stated.

All news from section

Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik...

OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...

City of Verona expresses solidarity to people of Artsakh

The city council of the Italian city of Verona (Veneto Region) has unanimously expressed solidarity to...

Over 100 Congress members call on Biden administration to stand with Artsakh and Armenia

Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden...

Australian Government supports OSCE Minsk Group process, including self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...

Economy

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in Armeni, news.am reports, citing the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Society

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

All news from section

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...

Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which...

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...

Military

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

All news from section

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US
Irakli Garibashvili elected Georgian PM
Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says
Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM
Some roads are closed in Armenia
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

All news from section

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

All news from section

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US

All news from section

Irakli Garibashvili elected Georgian PM

Russia’s Army and Navy ready to address major challenges, Putin says

UN chief slams countries using Covid-19 pandemic as ‘pretext’ to crush dissent

Most Read

month

week

day

Search