Irakli Garibashvili was elected the Prime Minister of Georgia with 89 votes for and two votes against him, news.am informs.

February 23, 2021, 11:07 Irakli Garibashvili elected Georgian PM

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Irakli Garibashvili, 38, was defense minister.

The ruling party had to appoint a new prime minister after Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation amid the political crisis in the country.

"I believe and want to believe that this step will help reduce the polarization in our country," he added.