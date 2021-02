Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vagharshak Harutyunyan introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in Artsakh following the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the Armenian-Iranian multilateral cooperation, issues of bilateral interest, regional developments, etc.