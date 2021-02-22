Artsakhpress

UN chief slams countries using Covid-19 pandemic as ‘pretext’ to crush dissent

The United Nations today harshly criticised countries that are using the pandemic to justify cracking down on dissent and suppressing criticism.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s main annual session, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres charged that authorities in a number of nations were using restrictions meant to halt the spread of Covid-19 to weaken their political opposition.

“Using the pandemic as a pretext, authorities in some countries have deployed heavy-handed security responses and emergency measures to crush dissent, criminalise basic freedoms, silence independent reporting and curtail the activities of non-governmental organisations,” Malaymail.com quoted him as saying.

But the Secretary-General did not name specific countries.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video message to the largely virtual meeting of the Geneva-based body, the UN chief lamented that “pandemic-related restrictions are being used to subvert electoral processes, weaken opposition voices and suppress criticism” in some countries.

At the same time, he said, “human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, political activists, and even medical professionals are being detained, prosecuted and subjected to intimidation and surveillance for criticising government pandemic responses — or the lack thereof.” 


     

Politics

Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan, the Presidential Office stated.

OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...

City of Verona expresses solidarity to people of Artsakh

The city council of the Italian city of Verona (Veneto Region) has unanimously expressed solidarity to...

Over 100 Congress members call on Biden administration to stand with Artsakh and Armenia

Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden...

Australian Government supports OSCE Minsk Group process, including self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...

Artsakh National-Liberation Struggle one of most important pages in history of Armenian people - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...

Economy

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget of the Artsakh Republic amounted to 1 billion 27.2 million drams, which is 65.8% or 1 billion 972.3 million drams less than the same indicator of the previous year.

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Society

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry 10 meters in diameter all the way up to a positively petrifying 213.

Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which...

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...

EU allocates additional €3 million in humanitarian aid for Karabakh conflict-affected civilians

The European Commission on Thursday announced €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected...

Military

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to Armenian side are unrecognizable

The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth
Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh
Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey FMs to meet in Ankara
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey FMs to meet in Ankara

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

Earthquake shakes Japan

