EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Defense briefed the guests on the situation in the region as a result of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the implementation of the provisions of the joint statement on November 9, 2020, regarding the ceasefire.

Harutyunyan stressed that Azerbaijan is not implementing Clause 8 which stipulates the return of POWs and other captives, and is exploiting the process for its political goals to exert additional pressures upon Armenia.

Other issues relating to regional security were also discussed at the meeting.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin also attended the meeting.