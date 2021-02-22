One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in Armeni, news.am reports, citing the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 635.79 (down by AMD 0.61), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 735.88 (up by AMD 2.29), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.03 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 454.98, AMD 30,155.26 and AMD 21,845.77, respectively.