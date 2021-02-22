The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10 after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert and the acquisition of new property, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan wrote on Facebook.

February 22, 2021, 15:30 Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the renovation, 178 students will have the opportunity to study in the preschool.

The total cost will amount to 11,281,308 AMD.

This is the first stage of the Jerusalem Joint Commission’s participation in the reconstruction of Artsakh.