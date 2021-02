According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget of the Artsakh Republic amounted to 1 billion 27.2 million drams, which is 65.8% or 1 billion 972.3 million drams less than the same indicator of the previous year.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh informed.