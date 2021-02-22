Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey FMs to meet in Ankara

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which from now on will be focused on assisting projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development. The program, launched by Aurora in the aftermath of the war, had earlier been providing urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh on the basis of the #AraratChallenge crowdfunding initiative. In addition, the Aurora Co-Founders Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian and Ruben Vardanyan have donated on behalf of Aurora $1 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund for Artsakh aid programs, the IDeA Foundation reports.