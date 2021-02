President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cooperation between the respective ministries of Armenia and Artsakh in preventing and overcoming emergency situations were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of internal affairs Karen Sargsyan.