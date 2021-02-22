OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners of war and civilians captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: He made a post on Twitter about his recent telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian. “I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian on cooperation between that country & OAS and the humanitarian situation in Artsakh. We urge immediate release of prisoners of war and civilians captured during the recent war”, the OAS chief said