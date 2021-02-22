The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations reported.
Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: No search operations have been carried out since February 15.
“This is the first time after the ceasefire that the search operations are halted for such a long period of time,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh noted.
The Azerbaijani government hasn’t provided any explanation for banning the search operations.
The bodies of a total of 1,485 fallen soldiers and civilians have been found so far.