The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not have access to the cameras of Iran's nuclear facilities after Tuesday, but their data will be stored for three months if US sanctions are lifted. This was noted in a statement issued by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) following talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, news.am reports, citing Fars news agency.

February 22, 2021, 11:33

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran will record and maintain the data of these cameras for three months, the statement said. But during that period, the IAEA will not have access to these data, and the latter will remain exclusively at the disposal of Iran.

The AEOI statement also said that if the US sanctions were completely lifted within three months, Iran would provide the aforesaid data to the IAEA. Otherwise, they will be deleted forever.