Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry told Armenpress that the Berd-Chambarak highway, the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

According to the information provided by the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and from the Department of Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles: there are about 615 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.