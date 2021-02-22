Earthquake shakes Japan

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake was registered in southeastern Japan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of this quake was northwest of Kushiro city, and at a depth of 60 km, news.am reports.

No casualties or damage were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.