Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Earthquake shakes Japan

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake was registered in southeastern Japan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Earthquake shakes Japan

Earthquake shakes Japan
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of this quake was northwest of Kushiro city, and at a depth of 60 km, news.am reports.
No casualties or damage were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.

     

Politics

Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...

City of Verona expresses solidarity to people of Artsakh

The city council of the Italian city of Verona (Veneto Region) has unanimously expressed solidarity to...

Over 100 Congress members call on Biden administration to stand with Artsakh and Armenia

Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden...

Australian Government supports OSCE Minsk Group process, including self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...

Artsakh National-Liberation Struggle one of most important pages in history of Armenian people - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...

Economy

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

All news from section

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

Society

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which from now on will be focused on assisting projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development. The program, launched by Aurora in the aftermath of the war, had earlier been providing urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh on the basis of the #AraratChallenge crowdfunding initiative. In addition, the Aurora Co-Founders Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian and Ruben Vardanyan have donated on behalf of Aurora $1 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund for Artsakh aid programs, the IDeA Foundation reports.

All news from section

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...

EU allocates additional €3 million in humanitarian aid for Karabakh conflict-affected civilians

The European Commission on Thursday announced €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected...

Nasa's Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

Nasa has successfully landed its latest lander on Mars, The Independent reports.

191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

All news from section

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to Armenian side are unrecognizable

The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident
Earthquake shakes Japan
Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia
OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war
Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

All news from section

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

All news from section

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

All news from section

Earthquake shakes Japan

IAEA to not have access to camera data of Iran nuclear facilities

US intensifying plans to move military assets from Incirlik to Greece

Most Read

month

week

day

Search