Earthquake shakes Japan

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake was registered in southeastern Japan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan, the Presidential Office stated.
Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...
The city council of the Italian city of Verona (Veneto Region) has unanimously expressed solidarity to...
Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden...
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which from now on will be focused on assisting projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development. The program, launched by Aurora in the aftermath of the war, had earlier been providing urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh on the basis of the #AraratChallenge crowdfunding initiative. In addition, the Aurora Co-Founders Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian and Ruben Vardanyan have donated on behalf of Aurora $1 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund for Artsakh aid programs, the IDeA Foundation reports.
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...
150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...
The European Commission on Thursday announced €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected...
Nasa has successfully landed its latest lander on Mars, The Independent reports.
191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations reported.
Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...
The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...
The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...
The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...
In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
