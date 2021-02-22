Artsakhpress

US intensifying plans to move military assets from Incirlik to Greece

The US is exploring plans to relocate some of its important assets from the Incirlik air base in Turkey to Greece, Arab News reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss such proposals on his visit to Souda Bay, a US naval facility on the northern shores of the Geek island of Crete.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee for Europe, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Jonson, had already mentioned earlier in September that the US is considering Souda Bay as an alternative to Incirlik.
Jonson told the Washington Examiner that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “disturbing” foreign policy has spurred American officials to intensify preparations to withdraw from Incirlik.

“It’s very concerning, which is one of the reasons (we) certainly are improving our military cooperation with Greece ... beefing up our presence in Souda Bay, because our presence, quite honestly, in Turkey is certainly threatened,” said Jonson.

Pompeo’s visit to Greece, the second to the region this month, comes as tensions in the eastern Mediterranean are at an all-time high between Greece and Cyprus on the one hand, and Turkey on the other.

Last year, Ankara signed a maritime accord with Libya’s Government of National Accord and sent its vessels, accompanied by the military, to begin gas exploration operations in areas of the Mediterranean that Greece considers part of its economic zone.


     

Politics

Over 100 Congress members call on Biden administration to stand with Artsakh and Armenia

Over one hundred members of Congress – from more than twenty U.S. states – have called upon the Biden administration to undertake concrete steps for Artsakh’s survival and Armenia’s security, in a bipartisan Armenian Caucus letter strongly supported by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Australian Government supports OSCE Minsk Group process, including self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Australian Government's support...

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary...

Artsakh National-Liberation Struggle one of most important pages in history of Armenian people - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...

Artsakh will reborn again, will rise from the ruins and will continue its eternal course. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh...

California State Assembly member introduces ‘Stop Investment in Turkey Act’

California State Assembly member Chris Holden introduced the Stop Investment in Turkey Act, AB 1019,...

Vahe Keushguerian appointed Advisor to Artsakh President for Development Programs

On 19 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree by which Vahe Keushguerian has...

Economy

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

Society

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...

EU allocates additional €3 million in humanitarian aid for Karabakh conflict-affected civilians

The European Commission on Thursday announced €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected...

Nasa's Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

Nasa has successfully landed its latest lander on Mars, The Independent reports.

191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Any shooting by Azerbaijani military should be seen as a regular shooting – Armenia Ombudsman

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, commenting on the recent reports according to...

Military

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to Armenian side are unrecognizable

The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

International

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

IAEA to not have access to camera data of Iran nuclear facilities

US 'won't bow' to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

