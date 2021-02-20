President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by top officials and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, the President of Artsakh laid flowers at the Stepanakert City Memorial.

Arayik Harutyunyan also visited the military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of all heroes fallen for the defense of the homeland.