President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, the President’s Office stated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh...
California State Assembly member Chris Holden introduced the Stop Investment in Turkey Act, AB 1019,...
On 19 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree by which Vahe Keushguerian has...
Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan discussed by phone the implementation...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on the spread of online misinformation, the committee announced Thursday, The Hill reports.
150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families...
The European Commission on Thursday announced €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected...
Nasa has successfully landed its latest lander on Mars, The Independent reports.
191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, commenting on the recent reports according to...
Since the very beginning of the war, through the efforts of the Diaspora and with the support of the...
Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan.
The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...
The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...
The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...
In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...
The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
