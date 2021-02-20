US 'won't bow' to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reports, citing the White House.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

The United States said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the deal that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which Trump, a Republican, abandoned nearly three years ago.

U.S. acting Ambassador Richard Mills told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that the United States was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.