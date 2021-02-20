Artsakh will reborn again, will rise from the ruins and will continue the eternal course. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Dear compatriots, February 20, 1988 has entered the annals of the Armenian people as a symbol of the revival of the national spirit, strong unity and unbreakable will, as the beginning of a whole period of struggle, reconstruction and recreation, loss and victory.

33 years have passed since that day. Today, the Armenians of Artsakh are living one of the most difficult periods in their history.



Artsakh lives, keeping alive the spirit and ideas of 1988, even more confident that the path we have chosen is right and irreversible, that today, more than ever, we must live and develop our Homeland.

And for the sake of our martyrs, our dreams and generations, Artsakh will reborn again, will rise from the ruins and will continue the eternal course. We must continue the value struggle of the Artsakh movement, to be stronger, more developed, strong and united, protecting our rights and freedoms, national interests and values, honor and dignity.

“Let this path accompany our people and Homeland with peace and success”, Harutyunyan wrote, in particular.