Politics

Artsakh will reborn again, will rise from the ruins and will continue the eternal course. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Dear compatriots, February 20, 1988 has entered the annals of the Armenian people as a symbol of the revival of the national spirit, strong unity and unbreakable will, as the beginning of a whole period of struggle, reconstruction and recreation, loss and victory.

 33 years have passed since that day. Today, the Armenians of Artsakh are living one of the most difficult periods in their history.
 

Artsakh lives, keeping alive the spirit and ideas of 1988, even more confident that the path we have chosen is right and irreversible, that today, more than ever, we must live and develop  our Homeland.

And for the sake of our martyrs, our dreams and generations, Artsakh will reborn again, will rise from the ruins and will continue the eternal course. We must continue the value struggle of the Artsakh movement, to be stronger, more developed, strong and united, protecting  our rights and freedoms, national interests and values, honor and dignity.

“Let this path accompany our people and Homeland with peace and success”, Harutyunyan wrote, in particular.


     

Artsakh National-Liberation Struggle one of most important pages in history of Armenian people - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the Artsakh Revival Day, the ministry, stated.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on the spread of online misinformation, the committee announced Thursday, The Hill reports.

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan.

