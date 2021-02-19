The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on the spread of online misinformation, the committee announced Thursday, The Hill reports.

February 19, 2021, 17:30 Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The March 25 remote hearing will feature testimony from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

It follows scrutiny over the handling of false claims regarding the coronavirus, as well as about the results of the recent presidential election.