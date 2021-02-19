150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the program

150 families will receive assistance within the framework of the "Emergency Assistance to Displaced Families from Nagorno Karabakh" program funded by the European Union (EU) and carried out by ''Children of Armenia'' Charitable Foundation (COAF).

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the project, which costs 60,000 euros, 150 displaced families sheltered in COAF beneficiary communities of Aragatsotn, Armavir, Lori, Shirak and Tavush marzes will be provided with essential packages including food, hygiene and medical supplies and winter clothes; 450 children will receive stationery.

Thanks to the financial investment of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Armenia, 35 children will be provided with tablets, and 70 children will receive school bags full of stationery. 150 families will be provided with social-psychological and health services, and children with speech therapy service.

On February 11, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Armenia Andrea Victorin and the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė visited the Yerevan office of COAF, where the packages were being prepared to be distributed to beneficiary families by 2021.

''We highly value this unique cooperation with the EU delegation in Armenia. It is not the first time that we respond to the crisis with joint efforts. After effective cooperation in supporting our beneficiaries in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, this time we stand by our compatriots in Artsakh," said Korioun Khatchadourian, General Director of COAF.

"This is the second cooperation of the European Union with COAF as part of the rapid response mechanism. I hope that we manage to alleviate the situation of people in a difficult situation who have lost their homes or somehow suffered from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As always, it is a pleasure for us to cooperate with COAF , ”said Andrea Victorin, EU Ambassador to Armenia.

The ultimate goal of the project is to respond to the primary and urgent needs of displaced families. The program is implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and is coordinated with the regional administrations and local self-government bodies in order to identify target families displaced from Artsakh and to exclude cases when the same family will receive assistance several times.