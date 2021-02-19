Vahe Keushguerian appointed Advisor to Artsakh President for Development Programs

On 19 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree by which Vahe Keushguerian has been appointed Advisor to the President of Artsakh for Development Programs on a voluntary basis, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vahe Keushguerian was born in Homs, Syria and started his career by setting up winemaking companies in Tuscany and Puglia.

In 2009, he and his family moved to Armenia and founded Semina Consulting. They also set up wineries, including Karas, Kataro, Kyosh, Zulal and Oshin.

Keushguerian now is the owner of WineWorks, which produces high-quality wines and supports new winemaking projects. He has also created social and development projects.