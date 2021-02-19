Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Through the collective efforts of the Armenian Assembly of America the anti-Armenian and anti-truthful billboard on Philadelphia’s I-95 was removed, the Assembly said on social media.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Thank you to everyone who contacted Lamar Advertising Company!” the Assembly said.

The billboard stated: “Azerbaijanis (and Turks) are ready to live in harmony with Armenians. ‘How about Armenians?’”

The billboard was sponsored by MUSIAD USA organization [Turkish American Business Association].