The United States has pledged to begin talks with Iran to return to a 2015 agreement to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The previous administration of Donald Trump refused to participate in the nuclear deal almost three years ago, news.am reports, citing the Voice of America.

February 19, 2021, 15:33 Washington announces its readiness to start talks with Tehran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Joe Biden administration is ready to return to what is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Iran fully complies with the deal.

A senior US administration official told Reuters that Washington is ready to participate in talks between Iran and the six major powers that originally signed the agreement - the UK, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States.

London, Paris, and Berlin welcomed Joe Biden's intention to return to diplomatic talks with Iran. However, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said Washington must take the first step.