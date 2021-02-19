Artsakhpress

Society

191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 170,011, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  213 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 161,790.

2 patients have died, raising the death toll to 3158.

The number of active cases is 4266.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 797 (3 new such cases).


     

Politics

Putin and Erdogan discuss implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan discussed by phone the implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements.

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart...

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss safe return of POWs from Azerbaijan

The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian...

Artsakh parliament to discuss making Russian language second official language in the Republic

The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the...

OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Japan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of...

Germany supports OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship on settlement of NK conflict: Ambassador’s interview

The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...

Economy

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

Society

Nasa's Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

Nasa has successfully landed its latest lander on Mars, The Independent reports.

191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Any shooting by Azerbaijani military should be seen as a regular shooting – Armenia Ombudsman

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, commenting on the recent reports according to...

Over 184 tons of various humanitarian aid arrived in Armenia with support of Hayastan Fund

Since the very beginning of the war, through the efforts of the Diaspora and with the support of the...

Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the...

223 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

223 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan.

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to Armenian side are unrecognizable

The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 132 more casualties

The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...

US imposes sanctions against 43 Belarusian citizens
Russia conducts over 108 mln coronavirus tests
Covid vaccines: Macron proposes sending 4-5% of doses to poorer nations
191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Any shooting by Azerbaijani military should be seen as a regular shooting – Armenia Ombudsman
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

International

US signals it is open to sending more troops to support NATO's mission in Iraq

US imposes sanctions against 43 Belarusian citizens

Russia conducts over 108 mln coronavirus tests

Covid vaccines: Macron proposes sending 4-5% of doses to poorer nations

