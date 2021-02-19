191 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

191 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 170,011, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: 213 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 161,790.

2 patients have died, raising the death toll to 3158.

The number of active cases is 4266.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 797 (3 new such cases).