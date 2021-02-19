NATO Announces Expanded Mission in Iraq

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday that the 30-member alliance will expand its security training mission in Iraq in order to prevent the war-torn country from becoming a safe haven for international terrorists, CNBC reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000 and training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions and areas beyond Baghdad,'' Stoltenberg told reporters at the conclusion of a two-day virtual NATO defense ministers meeting.

''Our presence is conditions-based and increases in troop numbers will be incremental,'' he said, adding that the request for an expanded mission was made by the Iraqi government.