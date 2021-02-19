Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has new leader

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Thursday appointed Seiko Hashimoto, one of Japan’s two female cabinet ministers, to replace the previous leader, Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last week after making sexist remarks, The New York Times reports.
Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan discussed by phone the implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart...
The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian...
The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the...
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of...
The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, commenting on the recent reports according to which the shots fired by the Azerbaijani military near the border villages of Syunik province are irregular or that they are simply firing in the air.
Since the very beginning of the war, through the efforts of the Diaspora and with the support of the...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...
4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the...
223 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
Kapan city of Syunik region, Nerkin Hand, Shikahogh, Srashen villages were visited by a fact-finding...
Armenia and Iran aim at deepening the cooperation in the fields of high technologies and innovation.
Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan.
The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...
The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...
The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...
In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...
The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
