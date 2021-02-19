The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Thursday appointed Seiko Hashimoto, one of Japan’s two female cabinet ministers, to replace the previous leader, Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last week after making sexist remarks, The New York Times reports.

February 19, 2021, 10:19 Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has new leader

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Seiko Hashimoto is Japan’s former minister for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo 2020 was postponed for a year and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.