The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

February 19, 2021, 09:30 Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Berd-Chambarak highway, the Vardenyats Pass, the roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The roads of Dilijan, Syunik province are difficult to pass.

The Georgian authorities inform that Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles: there are about 550 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.