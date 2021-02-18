The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of Artsakh will not conduct search work today due to unfavorable weather conditions.

February 18, 2021, 14:05 No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The rescuers of Artsakh are ready for the resumption of the search operations if the weather conditions allow. The search operations will be carried out mainly in the southern sections of the battle zones”, the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.