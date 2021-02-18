223 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

223 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,820, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1 patient has died, raising the death toll to 3156.

The number of active cases is 4293.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 794 (1 new such case).