About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out work on clearing the area of explosive objects in the area of the settlement of Krasny Bazar in the Martuninsky district, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

February 18, 2021, 10:42

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the mine clearance, Russian sappers neutralized about 400 explosive objects, including 122-mm high-explosive artillery shells and cumulative tank ammunition.

Detected explosives removed and destroyed at the specially equipped Ballidzha training ground. Ammunition that could not be evacuated was destroyed on the spot, with all necessary safety measures being taken during the blasting operations.

In total, since November 23, 2020, 1,419 hectares of territory, 443 km of roads, 1,361 housing structures, including 30 socially significant objects, have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, 24,453 explosive objects have been found and neutralized.