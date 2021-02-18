Artsakhpress

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out work on clearing the area of explosive objects in the area of the settlement of Krasny Bazar in the Martuninsky district, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:  During the mine clearance, Russian sappers neutralized about 400 explosive objects, including 122-mm high-explosive artillery shells and cumulative tank ammunition.

Detected explosives removed and destroyed at the specially equipped Ballidzha training ground. Ammunition that could not be evacuated was destroyed on the spot, with all necessary safety measures being taken during the blasting operations.

In total, since November 23, 2020, 1,419 hectares of territory, 443 km of roads, 1,361 housing structures, including 30 socially significant objects, have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, 24,453 explosive objects have been found and neutralized.


     

Politics

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss safe return of POWs from Azerbaijan

The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian...

Artsakh parliament to discuss making Russian language second official language in the Republic

The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the...

OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Japan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of...

Germany supports OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship on settlement of NK conflict: Ambassador’s interview

The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...

Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and...

Economy

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

Society

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said

223 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

223 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Azerbaijani forces in immediate vicinity of villages of Kapan continue firing shots – Ombudsman

Kapan city of Syunik region, Nerkin Hand, Shikahogh, Srashen villages were visited by a fact-finding...

Armenia, Iran aim at deepening cooperation in high-tech industry

Armenia and Iran aim at deepening the cooperation in the fields of high technologies and innovation.

Criminal case initiated in connection with the alleged case of high treason

A criminal case was initiated in the Special Investigation Division of the Prosecutor General's Office...

206 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Some Roads are Closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

Military

106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to Armenian side are unrecognizable

The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 132 more casualties

The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...

Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held...

Azerbaijani forces fire shots in immediate vicinity of villages in Syunik province–Armenia Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing...

Search works to continue in Artsakh's Hadrut

Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh,...

Rouhani: Lifting 'inhuman' US sanctions only way to maintain JCPOA
4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says
223 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia resigns
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

International

Rouhani: Lifting 'inhuman' US sanctions only way to maintain JCPOA

Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia resigns

Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

Biden and Netanyahu talk Iran, US-Israel alliance

