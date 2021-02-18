Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

Bahrain has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport, one of the first countries to do so, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the Gulf state’s media office.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Governments and developers around the world are exploring how certificates and passports could help to reopen economies by identifying those protected against COVID-19.

Bahrain’s ‘BeAware’ app displays a green shield alongside an official certificate detailing the person’s name, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine was received.

Users must have received two doses of a vaccine, separated by 21 days, and then wait for two weeks for antibodies to develop, the statement said.

“Authorities can verify its validity by scanning a QR code linking to the national vaccine register,” it said.

Denmark has said it would launch an initial version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.

Sweden also plans to launch a vaccine passport by summer, assuming there is an international standard in place for the document by then, the government said two weeks ago.

Bahrain, a small island state with a population of around 1.5 million, offers citizens and residents free of charge the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.