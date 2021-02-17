Russia, Turkey, and Iran stressed the need for the full implementation of all existing agreements on Syrian Idlib.

February 17, 2021, 17:47 Russia, Turkey, and Iran release joint statement on Syria

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides has released a joint statement during the international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

According to the statement, the sides examined the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in detail and noted the need to maintain peace on the ground by fully implementing all existing agreements on Idlib.

Territorial integrity

Russia, Turkey, Iran reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. They noted that these principles are subject to universal observance and respect.

Russia, Turkey, Iran also expressed their conviction that the Syrian conflict has no military solution and reaffirmed their commitment to advance a viable and long-term political process, led and implemented by the Syrians themselves, with the assistance of the UN, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Israeli attacks on Syria

Russia, Iran, and Turkey have also condemned the ongoing military attacks by the Israeli army in Syria.

On January 23, the Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that the Israeli Air Force had attacked Syria over 50 times last year.

Elimination of terrorists

Russia, Turkey, and Iran agreed to continue cooperation to finally eliminate ISIS terrorists and Al-Nusra Front groups banned in Russia in Syria.

Syrian oil

Moscow, Ankara, and Tehran condemn the illegal seizure and transfer of proceeds from the sale of Syrian oil.

The parties reiterated their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues, which should belong to Syria, the document says.

Syrian constitutional committee

Russia, Turkey, and Iran spoke out against foreign interference in the Syrian constitutional committee and the imposition from outside of the deadline for the completion of its work.

Next meeting