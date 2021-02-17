Russia, Turkey, and Iran release joint statement on Syria

Russia, Turkey, and Iran stressed the need for the full implementation of all existing agreements on Syrian Idlib.
Russia, Turkey, and Iran stressed the need for the full implementation of all existing agreements on Syrian Idlib.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.
The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian...
The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the...
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of...
The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...
Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...
Armenia and Iran aim at deepening the cooperation in the fields of high technologies and innovation.
A criminal case was initiated in the Special Investigation Division of the Prosecutor General's Office...
206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.
To restore the power supply and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings,...
9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...
Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan...
The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.
In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers...
The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing...
Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh,...
The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day