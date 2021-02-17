A new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (VOC-202012/01), first discovered in the United Kingdom, has been detected in eight more states over the past week, Tass reports, citing the World Health Organization.

February 17, 2021, 16:15 Eight more countries detect new strain of novel coronavirus on their territory

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Therefore, the overall number of countries that reported VOC-202012/01 on their territory has risen to 94.

The 501Y.V2 strain of coronavirus was detected in two more states, their overall number has reached 46. The P.1 strain was found in six new countries in the past week, bringing the number of affected nations to 21.

In January, the WHO said the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was expected, because viruses are prone to constant mutations. During its emergency session on January 17, the WHO Emergency Committee called upon nations to broaden scientific research into genome sequences of the novel coronavirus and to share this information with other states.