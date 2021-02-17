Armenia and Iran aim at deepening the cooperation in the fields of high technologies and innovation.

February 17, 2021, 15:05 Armenia, Iran aim at deepening cooperation in high-tech industry

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: High technology event was held in Yerevan today, on the sidelines of which an Iranian exhibition dedicated to high technologies and startups took place.

“In recent years the share of exports of high-tech goods from Iran has greatly increased. We want to deepen the international cooperation with various countries, including Armenia”, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Zohouri said.

He attached importance to the cooperation between the scientists, entrepreneurs and startups of the two countries, the exchange of experience and mutual investments. “We are ready to cooperate in upgrading the universities, laboratories and research centers in Armenia. We can offer Iranian laboratory products at affordable prices, we have medical devices, products in communication field which we can provide to the respective authorities of Armenia”, the Ambassador added.

Armenian deputy minister of high technological industry Gor Melikyan in his remarks stated that this event is a good occasion to give an impetus to the joint projects and boost the cooperation in high technological directions. The Armenian government has declared high-tech development as a priority direction. Despite the difficulties the revenues of the Armenian high-tech companies in 2020 have increased by nearly 20%, the number of companies, their employees have also increased. “This means that Armenia has a very great potential in development direction, and we are inviting our Iranian partners to participate in these programs which we are conducting in Armenia. At the same time we are very interested in the projects being implemented by Iran”, he added.

Deputy minister of economy Avag Avanesyan highlighted finding the places where the Armenian and Iranian peoples are capable to cooperate, create an added value and a joint progress. “The ministry of economy believes that the mutual visits of the Iranian and Armenian delegations should become more frequent in order to get acquainted with one another, with the companies which operate in our countries and find the spheres where these companies can cooperate”, he said.

Deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan’s advisor Vahan Hunanyan assured that the development and deepening of the relations with Iran, the cooperation in different platforms is under the spotlight of the Armenian leadership.

“Boosting the commercial cooperation has a special place in our agenda. But we need to make new efforts for the fulfillment of the existing opportunities. In this context today’s conference will enable the Armenian and Iranian businessmen to get acquainted closely with each other’s investment opportunities and will contribute to the establishment of ties with the representatives of various fields”, he said.

During the exhibition various branches of the Iranian industry, in particular, energy, nanotechnologies, medical equipment, information and telecommunication technologies, construction and others were presented.