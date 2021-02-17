Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.
Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11, as well as a number of issues of the bilateral and the international agenda.