The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

February 17, 2021, 13:56 Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss safe return of POWs from Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Armenian FM is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Asked what issues will be discussed during the ministers’ meeting, Naghdakyan said: “The discussions will focus on the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements. Among other issues, the FMs will also discuss the safe return of the Armenian prisoners of war and other detained civilians from Azerbaijan”.

The Armenian and Russian FMs will also discuss the unblocking of all regional communications.