Russia confirmed 12,828 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, a new low since October 9, and the total caseload hit 4,112,151, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

February 17, 2021, 13:37 Russia reports 12,828 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.31%.

Moscow confirmed 1,282 daily COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 388,123 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.