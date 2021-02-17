More and more countries are willing to join the Maritime Security Belt naval exercise, initiated by Russia and Iran, a spokesperson of the joint Iran-Russia drills, Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Tuesday, Tass reports.

February 17, 2021, 12:14 More countries want to join Russian-Iranian drills in Indian Ocean — Iranian military

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The naval exercises in the northern part of the Indian Ocean turned out to be so attractive, that more and more states declare readiness to join these joint maneuvers," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi said India would take part in the exercises, and China’s participation was also possible.

Tahani said Tuesday was "a very fruitful and eventful day," and its schedule included live firing at ground and air targets and submarine maneuvers.

The Iranian-Russian naval exercise, headlined Maritime Security Belt began in the northern part of the Indian Ocean on Monday.