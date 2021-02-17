206 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,597, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 5 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3155.

The number of active cases is 4173.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 793 (1 new such case).