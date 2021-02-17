Artsakhpress

Diaspora

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

As Turkey and Azerbaijan continue their duplicitous public relations campaign to influence US policy to whitewash their abysmal human rights record and cover up the financing of terrorists during last year’s 44-day war against the Armenian people, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) urges activists across the country to remain vigilant.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the Organisation said in a press statement, yesterday, Armenia’s Human Rights Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan released a video featuring large- and small-caliber Azerbaijani gunfire aimed at civilian-populated areas in Armenia’s southernmost province of Syunik. “All this affirms, yet another time, that Azerbaijani troops must not be deployed on the roadways connecting the communities of Syunik as that seriously endangers civilians’ rights,” Tatoyan wrote in a public Facebook post.

As violence initiated by Azerbaijan continues against the Armenians, in contravention to the terms of the November 9, 2020 cease-fire agreement, Turkey and Azerbaijan have intensified their efforts to conceal the bloodiest chapters of their histories by pushing the State of Minnesota to declare February 26 as Azerbaijani Day, a day that Armenians commemorate the Sumgait pogroms, orchestrated by the Azerbaijani authorities, which lasted from February 26, 1988 to March 1, 1988.

In Philadelphia, the MUSIAD USA organization [Turkish American Business Association] sponsored a billboard on I-95 North, which cynically states: “Azerbaijanis (and Turks) are ready to live in harmony with Armenians. ‘How about Armenians?’”
The statement belies reality and completely ignores the ongoing atrocities being committed against the Armenian people from the mistreatment of prisoners of war to the attacks reported yesterday by Armenia’s Ombudsman, as well as Turkey and Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Armenia, in addition to the ongoing denial of the Armenian Genocide committed by Ottoman Turkey from 1915-1923.

For decades now, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have spent millions of dollars to fabricate a mass campaign of lies that overlooks all of their atrocities and attempts to place blame on the victims. The Assembly calls on the MUSIAD organization to disclose whether military sales promoted during the High-Tech Port by MUSIAD aimed to “enable the Turkish Defense and Aerospace Industry to reach new markets” were used against Armenian Christians or shared with the jihadists that were transported by Turkey and financed by Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian people.

“The Assembly welcomes the swift action by the Philadelphia Armenian community in protest of this latest and deceptive billboard campaign,”  stated Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “We urge the community to continue to make our voices heard, not only in Philadelphia, but in Minnesota and across the country,” Khaloyan added.


     

Politics

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks on Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

Armenian, Russian FMs to discuss safe return of POWs from Azerbaijan

The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in Moscow, Russia, Armenian...

Artsakh parliament to discuss making Russian language second official language in the Republic

The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the...

OSCE MG Co-chairs hold video-conference with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Japan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of...

Germany supports OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship on settlement of NK conflict: Ambassador’s interview

The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...

Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and...

Economy

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...

Society

206 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,597, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Some Roads are Closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

Russia delivered around 185 tons of cargo to Karvachar district

To restore the power supply and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings,...

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh

9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...

Japan to send nearly $5 mln in aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan...

Great Lent starts in Armenia

The period of Great Lent starts in Armenia on February 15.

15 Armenian pilgrims visit Dadivank monastery in Artsakh

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...

Military

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers killed during the 44-day war under the mediation of the Command staff of the Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 132 more casualties

The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers...

Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held...

Azerbaijani forces fire shots in immediate vicinity of villages in Syunik province–Armenia Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing...

Search works to continue in Artsakh's Hadrut

Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh,...

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

International

Bloomberg: Bezos Reclaims Title of World’s Richest After Musk Slips

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece

Russia reports 12,828 daily COVID-19 cases

More countries want to join Russian-Iranian drills in Indian Ocean — Iranian military

