A criminal case was initiated in the Special Investigation Division of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Artsakh Republic on February 15 on the grounds of a crime under Article 310, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Artsakh, which has been sent to the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh.

February 17, 2021, 10:41 Criminal case initiated in connection with the alleged case of high treason

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: On December 10, 2020, public organizations of Artsakh submitted a report on the crime to the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.

It provided information on the alleged cases of a group of citizens rendering assistance to the enemy's armed forces in carrying out hostile activities during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh from September 27, 2020.

To ensure a full, objective, and comprehensive investigation in connection with the cases presented in the report, on February 15 of the current year, a criminal case has been initiated.