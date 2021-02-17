A criminal case was initiated in the Special Investigation Division of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Artsakh Republic on February 15 on the grounds of a crime under Article 310, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Artsakh, which has been sent to the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh.
Criminal case initiated in connection with the alleged case of high treason
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: On December 10, 2020, public organizations of Artsakh submitted a report on the crime to the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.
It provided information on the alleged cases of a group of citizens rendering assistance to the enemy's armed forces in carrying out hostile activities during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh from September 27, 2020.
To ensure a full, objective, and comprehensive investigation in connection with the cases presented in the report, on February 15 of the current year, a criminal case has been initiated.