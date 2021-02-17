Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh parliament to discuss making Russian language second official language in the Republic

The deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly have put into circulation a draft of amendments to the Law on Language adopted in 2013.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill offers to make Russian language second official language in Artsakh.

"The Artsakh Republic encourages the publications in Armenian and Russian languages, the press, as well as the creation of Armenian-Russian textbooks, training manuals, reference books, scientific-methodological, popular scientific literature," mentioned in the bill.

"Taking into account the historical memories of Artsakh-Russia cultural, military, economic relations, the fact that Russian is the second language of communication for many Artsakh people, we consider the re-evaluation of the new quality of relations and formation of new agenda.

In this context, we consider the increase of the status of the Russian language a priority, which will create the necessary conditions for deepening cooperation in all spheres, and in the foreseeable future, will contribute to the development of relations within the legal framework. Understanding the need for a long-term presence of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, the need for joint solution of many social and communication problems, cooperation in the fields of construction, health, education and science, it is required a reassessment of the role of the Russian language,'' it reads.


     

Politics

Economy

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Society

206 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

206 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,597, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Military

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers killed during the 44-day war under the mediation of the Command staff of the Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

