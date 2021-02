An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was recorded on Wednesday in Greece, news.am reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter was located 22 km north-east of the city of Patras with a population of about 168,000 people. The outbreak was located at a depth of 2 km.