The 106 bodies Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side are all unrecognizable, Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bodies were delivered to the Stepanakert morgue and are believed to have been buried and exhumed prior to transfer.