The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

It is snowing in Lori, Syunik, Tavush provinces, in Ashotsk and Amasia regions of Shirak province, in Chambarak and Gavar towns of Gegharkunik province, in Jermuk town of Vayots Dzor province, on Saravan-Zanger roadway and in Vardenyats Pass.

It is a snowstorm on Saravan-Zanger roadway and in Vardenyats Pass (from the side of Vayots Dzor province).

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.