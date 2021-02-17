US Set to Discuss Threat Posed by Russia at NATO Ministerial Meeting

Russia poses a threat to all NATO members, but, at the same time, Washington is set to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest, a senior US defense official told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his words, the US delegation is set to raise the issue of Russia at the upcoming NATO Defense Ministerial, to be held via a video linkup and attended by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"It's very apparent Russia's a threat to all NATO allies, including the United States," the official said. "They are using military force to achieve their goals. "

At the same time, the official said Washington was ready to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest.

"This administration has already made clear that we will work with Russia to advance our own interests while holding them to account for their reckless and aggressive actions. And so we'll look forward to discussing that with our allies this week," he said.